Fri, 20 July 2018 at 7:58 pm

Nathan Fillion Reunites With 'Dr. Horrible' Cast at Comic-Con!

Nathan Fillion Reunites With 'Dr. Horrible' Cast at Comic-Con!

Nathan Fillion and his Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog co-star Felicia Day reunited at 2018 Comic-Con!

The castmates joined the web series’ creators Joss and Jed Whedon panel during the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

During the discussion, it was revealed that a new Dr. Horrible comic will be released this fall.

“It’s called Dr. Horrible, Best Friends Forever. It’s about Dr. Horrible and his best friend Captain Hammer,” Joss explained.

Felicia joked, “That sounds like a children’s story that would end in murder!”

Dr. Horrible, Best Friends Forever will be released on November 14th.
Photos: Getty
Getty
