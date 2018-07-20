Olivia Munn Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Crazy' Sister for Recent Public Comments

Olivia Munn has some thoughts on Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister Samantha and all the comments she’s made in the press.

While promoting Predator with co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key at 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday (July 19), the 38-year-old actress revealed that the film’s writer-director, Shane Black, actually has ties to Meghan.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” Olivia claimed (via ET). “That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.”

“I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen?,” Olivia joked. “And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

