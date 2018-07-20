Top Stories
Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 11:44 am

Olivia Munn Calls Out Meghan Markle's 'Crazy' Sister for Recent Public Comments

Olivia Munn has some thoughts on Meghan Markle‘s estranged half-sister Samantha and all the comments she’s made in the press.

While promoting Predator with co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Keegan-Michael Key at 2018 Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday (July 19), the 38-year-old actress revealed that the film’s writer-director, Shane Black, actually has ties to Meghan.

“Shane Black used to date Samantha Markle, the really crazy sister,” Olivia claimed (via ET). “That is amazing. Shane Black and Samantha Markle. I think we should reunite them.”

“I think she’s single, I think he’s single. He could be Prince Harry’s brother-in-law. Who doesn’t want to make that happen?,” Olivia joked. “And maybe Samantha would calm down. She’s real angry. She says a lot of crazy stuff in the press.”

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Self Portrait dress, Baldinini shoes, Eriness earrings and a Zoe Chicco necklace.


Comic-Con 2018: Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, And Sterling K. Brown Talk The Predator
