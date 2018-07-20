Paul Rudd Reveals Why He Doesn't Want To Be Called Nice!

Paul Rudd looks so handsome in a photo from his spread in Mr. Porter‘s latest issue, available now.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his embodiment of sensitive manhood in the 1990s: “Up until then, masculinity had a sexy, rugged quality. I was a fan of John Cusack as a teenager. And I was way more into Duckie rather than Andrew McCarthy in Pretty In Pink. I liked the funny sidekick.”

On why he doesn’t like be called “nice”: “[Being called nice is] the most wishy-washy, passive-aggressive way of describing someone.”

On his kid’s reactions to dad jokes: “My favorite thing is when they roll their eyes because it’s such a dad joke, but I know they find it funny. They kind of try to fight a smile.”

On why he has become more sentimental in recent years: “I’ve experienced more profound moments in my life: my dad dying, being a parent. All of a sudden your sensitivity is heightened. I see things on TV like Undercover Boss and they knock me to the ground. My kids make fun of me. ‘Oh, Dad’s crying again.’”

For more from Paul, visit MrPorter.com.