Fri, 20 July 2018 at 5:25 pm

Paul Rudd Reveals Why He Doesn't Want To Be Called Nice!

Paul Rudd Reveals Why He Doesn't Want To Be Called Nice!

Paul Rudd looks so handsome in a photo from his spread in Mr. Porter‘s latest issue, available now.

Here’s what the 49-year-old actor had to share with the mag:

On his embodiment of sensitive manhood in the 1990s: “Up until then, masculinity had a sexy, rugged quality. I was a fan of John Cusack as a teenager. And I was way more into Duckie rather than Andrew McCarthy in Pretty In Pink. I liked the funny sidekick.”

On why he doesn’t like be called “nice”: “[Being called nice is] the most wishy-washy, passive-aggressive way of describing someone.”

On his kid’s reactions to dad jokes: “My favorite thing is when they roll their eyes because it’s such a dad joke, but I know they find it funny. They kind of try to fight a smile.”

On why he has become more sentimental in recent years: “I’ve experienced more profound moments in my life: my dad dying, being a parent. All of a sudden your sensitivity is heightened. I see things on TV like Undercover Boss and they knock me to the ground. My kids make fun of me. ‘Oh, Dad’s crying again.’”

For more from Paul, visit MrPorter.com.

Photos: Mr. Porter
Posted to: Magazine, Paul Rudd

