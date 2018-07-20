Top Stories
Fri, 20 July 2018 at 12:24 am

Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn & Chloe Kim Step Out For Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ronda Rousey, Lindsey Vonn & Chloe Kim Step Out For Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!

Ronda Rousey was all smiles while hitting the orange carpet at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards!

The 31-year-old wrestler was joined by her husband Travis Browne at the event on Thursday (July 19) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The were also accompanied by Travis‘ children Keawe and Kaleo.

Other athletes at the award ceremony included Lindsey Vonn, her boyfriend P. K. Subban and Chloe Kim.

Other attendees included Shaun White, his dog Leroy, Liza Koshy and Michael Strahan, who brought his daughters Isabella and Sophia.

During the ceremony, Shaun and Chloe took the stage with Olympians Alex and Maia Shibutani for a fun game!

The show was pre-taped and will air on Nickelodeon on Friday night at 8 PM.

Photos: Getty
