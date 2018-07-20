Roseanne Barr Lashes Out Over Tweet About Valerie Jarrett: 'I Thought the B-tch Was White'

Roseanne Barr published a video to her official YouTube account that shows her in an interview setting, defending the racist tweet that got her show Roseanne cancelled by ABC.

In the video, Roseanne is very frustrated and says, “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!”

“I know,” the interviewer responds. “You’ve told me this 300 times.”

“That’s what my tweet was about!” Roseanne begins screaming.

“I thought the b*tch was white!” Roseanne explodes. “God dammit! I thought the b*tch was white! F–k!”