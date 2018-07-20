Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 9:37 am

Roseanne Barr Lashes Out Over Tweet About Valerie Jarrett: 'I Thought the B-tch Was White'

Roseanne Barr Lashes Out Over Tweet About Valerie Jarrett: 'I Thought the B-tch Was White'

Roseanne Barr published a video to her official YouTube account that shows her in an interview setting, defending the racist tweet that got her show Roseanne cancelled by ABC.

In the video, Roseanne is very frustrated and says, “I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!”

“I know,” the interviewer responds. “You’ve told me this 300 times.”

“That’s what my tweet was about!” Roseanne begins screaming.

“I thought the b*tch was white!” Roseanne explodes. “God dammit! I thought the b*tch was white! F–k!”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Roseanne Barr, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kerria098

    Everyone knows Roseanne is batsh*t crazy. Always has been. Don’t know why they thought doing a redo of her series was a good idea.

  • Casey C

    even if she thought she was white (don’t believe that bull for a second) doesn’t make her tweet okay