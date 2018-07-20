Shawn Mendes Performs at Intimate Spotify Event in Beverly Hills
Shawn Mendes sings for some of his biggest fans at a special Spotify event!
The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer put on the show in a private garden on Thursday (July 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
It was held to celebrate his self-titled album.
Shawn donned a floral button-up shirt and a silver necklace as he showed off his vocals and guitar-playing skills for the crowd.
Among the fans in attendance were YouTuber Alisha Marie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Madison Iseman, and singer Spencer Sutherland.
You can watch videos from Shawn‘s performance here and here.
