Shawn Mendes Performs at Intimate Spotify Event in Beverly Hills

Shawn Mendes sings for some of his biggest fans at a special Spotify event!

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer put on the show in a private garden on Thursday (July 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It was held to celebrate his self-titled album.

Shawn donned a floral button-up shirt and a silver necklace as he showed off his vocals and guitar-playing skills for the crowd.

Among the fans in attendance were YouTuber Alisha Marie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Madison Iseman, and singer Spencer Sutherland.

You can watch videos from Shawn‘s performance here and here.

