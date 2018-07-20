Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 2:04 am

'Siren' Team Confirms New Mermaids Will Debut in Season Two

'Siren' Team Confirms New Mermaids Will Debut in Season Two

The stars of the Freeform series Siren step out together for a panel during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen were on hand to tease the second season of their breakout series.

During the panel, moderated by TLC‘s Chilli, the show’s EP Eric Wald teased more mermaids coming to Bristol Cove for season two.

“It will give us a chance to dig even more into the mermaid mythology,” he said (via Entertainment Weekly). “What their lives are like, what their social structures are like… We’re really interested in the smaller moments, too — like does a mermaid know how to laugh or know what laughter is?”

Also pictured inside: The cast checking out the Nintendo Switch at the Variety Studio that same day.
Just Jared on Facebook
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 01
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 02
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 03
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 04
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 05
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 06
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 07
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 08
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 09
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 10
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 11
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 12
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 13
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 14
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 15
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 16
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 17
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 18
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 19
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 20
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 21
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 22
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 23
alex roe eline powell siren comic con 24

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, Rena Owen, Siren

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr