'Siren' Team Confirms New Mermaids Will Debut in Season Two

The stars of the Freeform series Siren step out together for a panel during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

Alex Roe, Eline Powell, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, and Rena Owen were on hand to tease the second season of their breakout series.

During the panel, moderated by TLC‘s Chilli, the show’s EP Eric Wald teased more mermaids coming to Bristol Cove for season two.

“It will give us a chance to dig even more into the mermaid mythology,” he said (via Entertainment Weekly). “What their lives are like, what their social structures are like… We’re really interested in the smaller moments, too — like does a mermaid know how to laugh or know what laughter is?”

Also pictured inside: The cast checking out the Nintendo Switch at the Variety Studio that same day.