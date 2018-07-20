Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Fri, 20 July 2018 at 8:10 am

Taylor Swift to Star in 'Cats' Movie with Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, & More!

Taylor Swift to Star in 'Cats' Movie with Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, & More!

Taylor Swift has joined the cast of the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical Cats!

It’s unclear what part she will play in the movie, which will begin filming later this year in the UK.

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen have all been announced to join the cast as well.

It’s been revealed that Jennifer will be playing the role of Grizabella, Variety reports. You may recognize Grizabella’s famous song from the musical, “Memory.”

We do not yet know what roles Taylor, James, or Ian will take on at this time.

The last movie Taylor was featured in as an actress was 2014′s The Giver. She was also featured in 2010′s Valentine’s Day.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of this casting news!?
