Teresa Palmer Announces 'Discovery of Witches' Will Stream at Sundance Now & Shudder!

Teresa Palmer is all smiles while hitting the stage during the A Discovery of Witches panel held during 2018 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 32-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Owen Teale, Valarie Pettiford and Alex Kingston, executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon, and writer Deborah Harkness.

Teresa announced that the Sky original production has been acquired for AMC Networks’ Sundance Now and Shudder, bringing the eight-episode drama to the U.S. and Canada.

A Discovery of Witches is a contemporary love story that begins against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, in a world where small numbers of witches, vampires and daemons live and work, unseen amongst humans, hiding in plain sight. Brilliant historian Diana Bishop (Palmer) is a reluctant witch denying her heritage when the discovery of a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library throws her into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic vampire and geneticist, Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), who hides a dark family secret.