Fri, 20 July 2018 at 2:39 pm

'Walking Dead' Cast Does a Classic Prom Pose at Comic-Con!

'Walking Dead' Cast Does a Classic Prom Pose at Comic-Con!

The Walking Dead cast members sure know how to have fun!

Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, among others, attended a photo call for their show during 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The fan favorite show will unfortunately be losing Andrew‘s character Rick after the ninth season. His exit from the show was just confirmed by the show runner.

The full season nine trailer will debut later today.

FYI: Danai is wearing Rodarte. Lauren is wearing Akris.

50+ pictures inside of the cast of The Walking Dead posing at Comic-Con…
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Walking Dead

  • Maxine

    Might as well end it if Rick is gone.