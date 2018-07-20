Younes Bendjima References His Past Shady Comment in a New Message on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram

Younes Bendjima stirred up some controversy last week when he posted a shady comment on his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s thong bikini photo.

If you missed it, earlier this week, the 39-year-old reality star posted photo of her showing off her amazing figure in a thong bikini. Younes posted (and then deleted) in the comments, “Thats what you need to show to get likes?”

Now, Kourtney took to Instagram to post a new photo just yesterday, and Younes didn’t have a problem with this particular pic.

It also looks like one of Kourtney‘s besties, Simon Huck, had something to say to Younes in response. Check out everything in the gallery!