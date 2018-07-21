Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 10:38 am

Andrew Lincoln Confirms 'Walking Dead' Exit at His Final Comic-Con for the Show!

Andrew Lincoln Confirms 'Walking Dead' Exit at His Final Comic-Con for the Show!

Andrew Lincoln appears on stage for the Walking Dead panel during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor, who was joined by co-stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Lauren Cohan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, confirmed his exit from the series after the upcoming season nine.

“This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes,” Andrew said. After the audience was visibly upset by the news he said, “now hear me out, please. Please.”

“I love this show. It means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I promise not to cry. I’ve done enough crying on screen,” he continued. “I’m particularly fond of the people who watch the show, you people. This has been the most extraordinary, amazing and beautiful experience of my career and made largely because of you guys and the relationship we have, here, with you.”

Watch the official Comic-Con trailer below!


The Walking Dead Season 9: Official Comic-Con Trailer
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Norman Reedus, Walking Dead

  • Mariano

    Not sure I’ll continue to watch after he’s gone.