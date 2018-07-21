Anthony Anderson Denies Claims in LAPD Criminal Investigation

Anthony Anderson is being investigated by the LAPD, according to The Blast.

The 47-year-old actor is reportedly “listed as a suspect in a criminal report” in an ongoing investigation but officers did not provide any further information.

In response to the report, Anthony‘s reps issued a statement, denying the claims against him.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim,” Anthony‘s reps said in a statement.

Back in 2004, Anthony was falsely accused of sexual harassment, in charges that were dropped by a judge who said it was “the most suspicious case I’ve ever heard.”