'Aquaman' Trailer Starring Jason Momoa Debuts at Comic-Con!

A new trailer for the upcoming superhero movie Aquaman is here!

The new look at the film debuted during 2018 Comic-Con with several of the cast members in attendance, including Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Aquaman will hit theaters on December 21.



Aquaman – Official Trailer 1