Sat, 21 July 2018 at 2:56 am

Beyonce Snaps Photos of Jay Z While Yachting in Italy!

Beyonce Snaps Photos of Jay Z While Yachting in Italy!

Beyonce captured the moment while vacationing with her fam!

The 36-year-old entertainer and her husband Jay Z were spotted catching a ride to their yacht on Friday (July 20) off the the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

As Bey and Jay enjoyed the view on their boat ride, Beyonce snapped photos of the scenery with an impressive looking camera.

Once they arrived on the yacht, the couple spent time with their children – six-year-old Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir (not pictured).

The family has spent a lot of time boating this summer and were last spotted on their yacht in France.

It looks like the Carter family is having a great summer!
