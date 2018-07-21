Chris Pratt & Elizabeth Banks Bring 'The Lego Movie 2' to Comic-Con!

Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks hit the stage as they promote the upcoming The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The co-stars kept things stylish in coordinating blue outfits as they were joined by fellow co-star Stephanie Beatriz at the 2018 Comic-Con event.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which also stars Channing Tatum, Tiffany Haddish, Jonas Hill, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and more, will hit theaters on February 8, 2019.

