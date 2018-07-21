'Cloak & Dagger' Renewal News Announced at Comic-Con!

Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt appear on stage during the Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger panel during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Emma Lahana and Ally Maki.

Cloak & Dagger‘s second season renewal was announced during the event and a sneak peek of episodes nine and ten from season one was revealed.

“In the words of Lizzie McGuire, ‘this is what dreams are made of.’ Feelings are BEYOND. Thank you so big. Let’s freaking do this, fam. #CloakAndDagger #SeasonTwo #Mayhem,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

The cast stopped by Entertainment Weekly and Marvel Television’s “After Dark” party that night at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.