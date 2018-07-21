Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 1:29 pm

Conor McGregor Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in New Underwear Selfie

Conor McGregor Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in New Underwear Selfie

Conor McGregor is showing off his body and leaving practically nothing to the imagination in a new selfie!

The 30-year-old boxer and MMA fighter snapped a selfie in which he’s wearing just red Calvin Klein boxer briefs with a noticeable bulge.

A fan commented on the Instagram photo and said, “Bro are you pitching a tent right now?” Conor replied to the comment and said, “No I’m on my yacht.”

Last year while prepping for his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor wore boxer briefs on stage and had a similar revealing moment. See pics in the gallery.
Just Jared on Facebook
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 01
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 02
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 03
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 04
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 05
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 06
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 07
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 08
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 09
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 10
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 11
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 12
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 13
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 14
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 15
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 16
conor mcgregor underwear selfie 17

Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Caution, Conor McGregor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset was reportedly arrested for two felonies - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is set to star in a Cats movie musical - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Paul's daughter is the cutest cosplayer - TooFab
  • A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Joey King has great first kiss advice - Just Jared Jr