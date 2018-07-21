Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

Dave Bautista is speaking out to show support for James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies who was fired for insensitive tweets he wrote years ago.

The 49-year-old actor plays the role of Drax in the Marvel movies.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. @JamesGunn is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him,” Dave wrote on Twitter.

Some of the subjects allegedly discussed in James‘ old tweets include pedophilia and rape.
