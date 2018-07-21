Disney Reveals First Look at 'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie!

A live-action version of Kim Possible is in the works for an upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie and here is your first look at actress Sadie Stanley playing the title character!

The movie will debut on Disney Channel in 2019 and it’s based on the global-hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains.

Sean Giambrone will be playing Kim Possible’s loyal best friend Ron Stoppable and Alyson Hannigan is playing brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible).

Christy Carlson Romano voiced the role in the animated series.