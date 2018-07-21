Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 5:26 pm

Disney Reveals First Look at 'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie!

Disney Reveals First Look at 'Kim Possible' Live-Action Movie!

A live-action version of Kim Possible is in the works for an upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie and here is your first look at actress Sadie Stanley playing the title character!

The movie will debut on Disney Channel in 2019 and it’s based on the global-hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains.

Sean Giambrone will be playing Kim Possible’s loyal best friend Ron Stoppable and Alyson Hannigan is playing brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible).

Christy Carlson Romano voiced the role in the animated series.
Photos: Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin
