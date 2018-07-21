Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 4:11 pm

Ezra Miller Cosplays as Sexy Toadette at Comic-Con 2018!

Ezra Miller Cosplays as Sexy Toadette at Comic-Con 2018!

Ezra Miller appears on stage in a Toadette costume for a panel at 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday morning (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor cosplayed as the character while appearing alongside the cast of his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ezra Miller

Make sure to watch the new trailer for the film, which debuted during the panel.

Ezra showed up to Comic-Con dressed in a fun costume last year as well, and even flashed his abs in that outfit.
Just Jared on Facebook
ezra miller toadette comic con 01
ezra miller toadette comic con 02
ezra miller toadette comic con 03
ezra miller toadette comic con 04
ezra miller toadette comic con 05
ezra miller toadette comic con 06
ezra miller toadette comic con 07
ezra miller toadette comic con 08
ezra miller toadette comic con 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Ezra Miller

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset was reportedly arrested for two felonies - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is set to star in a Cats movie musical - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Paul's daughter is the cutest cosplayer - TooFab
  • A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Joey King has great first kiss advice - Just Jared Jr