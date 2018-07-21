Ezra Miller Cosplays as Sexy Toadette at Comic-Con 2018!

Ezra Miller appears on stage in a Toadette costume for a panel at 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday morning (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 25-year-old actor cosplayed as the character while appearing alongside the cast of his upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Ezra showed up to Comic-Con dressed in a fun costume last year as well, and even flashed his abs in that outfit.