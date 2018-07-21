'Fantastic Beasts' Comic-Con Trailer Reveals Jude Law as Young Dumbledore!

A new trailer for the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has been revealed and it gives us great footage of Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

The trailer debuted at 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday morning (July 21) with most of the cast in attendance.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Also starring in the movie are Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Carmen Ejogo, and more. The film hits theaters on November 16.



Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Official Comic-Con Trailer