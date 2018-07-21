'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Takes a Trip to Cabo!

Kevin McKidd rides the waves while paddle-boarding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Wednesday (July 18).

The 44-year-old actor was in town for a boys trip with pal Steven Pereira at the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos.

Kevin and Steven kicked off the trip with surfing at Acapulquito beach and by enjoying the city’s special street tacos.

During the vacation, the guys played golf at Cabo Del Sol and they took a yacht cruise from Wild Cabo Tours, where they went snorkeling and paddle boarding.

