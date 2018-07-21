Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 11:50 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Takes a Trip to Cabo!

'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Kevin McKidd Takes a Trip to Cabo!

Kevin McKidd rides the waves while paddle-boarding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Wednesday (July 18).

The 44-year-old actor was in town for a boys trip with pal Steven Pereira at the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos.

Kevin and Steven kicked off the trip with surfing at Acapulquito beach and by enjoying the city’s special street tacos.

During the vacation, the guys played golf at Cabo Del Sol and they took a yacht cruise from Wild Cabo Tours, where they went snorkeling and paddle boarding.

Post surf session sunset @grandfaloscabos #Cabo #mygrandexperience @zaringgroup

A post shared by Kevin McKidd (@therealkmckidd) on

Photos: Enrique Morales, Steven Pereira
