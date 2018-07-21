Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Intimate Dinner at Her Hamptons Home

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo with Molly Sims and Leslie Mann while hosting an intimate dinner at her home in the Hamptons on Thursday (July 19) in N.Y.

The CEO and founder of goop hosted the event with luxury goods brand Cartier. Guests enjoyed cuisine by Jean-Georges Vongerichten in a summer-inspired oasis to celebrate the new Cactus de Cartier and Panthère de Cartier Collections.

Gwyneth was also joined by friends Rachel Zoe and Jessica Seinfeld at the dinner.

“Thank you @chefjgv for the most exquisite Midsummer night feast. You are magic. We at @goop thank you! And @cartier for being the most fun dinner partners,” Gwyneth wrote on Instagram.