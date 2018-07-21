Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 12:23 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Intimate Dinner at Her Hamptons Home

Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Intimate Dinner at Her Hamptons Home

Gwyneth Paltrow poses for a photo with Molly Sims and Leslie Mann while hosting an intimate dinner at her home in the Hamptons on Thursday (July 19) in N.Y.

The CEO and founder of goop hosted the event with luxury goods brand Cartier. Guests enjoyed cuisine by Jean-Georges Vongerichten in a summer-inspired oasis to celebrate the new Cactus de Cartier and Panthère de Cartier Collections.

Gwyneth was also joined by friends Rachel Zoe and Jessica Seinfeld at the dinner.

“Thank you @chefjgv for the most exquisite Midsummer night feast. You are magic. We at @goop thank you! And @cartier for being the most fun dinner partners,” Gwyneth wrote on Instagram.

Photos: Hannah Thomson
Posted to: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Seinfeld, Leslie Mann, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe

