Jamie Lee Curtis Meets Fan Who Says She Saved His Life

Jamie Lee Curtis poses for a photo with fan Jeffrey Scott while attending the Halloween panel during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The two shared a touching moment during the panel when Jeffrey opened up about his home being invaded by an intruder with a knife. He says Jamie‘s movie Halloween inspired his quick-thinking during the intrusion and helped him stay alive.

“I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought inside of me went, ‘Well, what would Jamie Lee Curtis do?’” he said while speaking from the audience. “To make a long story short, I’m here today because of the way that you portrayed Lauri Strode. I’m a victor today instead of a victim.”

“You’re the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year,” he added.

Jeffrey was then invited up to the front of the room to greet Jamie, where they shared a hug and snapped some photos.