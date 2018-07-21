Top Stories
Colton Haynes &amp; Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos &amp; Details)

Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Reunite Two Months After Filing for Divorce (Photos & Details)

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Director James Gunn Fired From 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' - Here's What Happened

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Shows Off Huge Weight Loss After Gaining Pounds to Play Dick Cheney

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Find Out Who Wants to Be Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Wedding Singer!

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 12:02 am

Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Greatest Role at Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Greatest Role at Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis is bringing Halloween to Comic-Con, 40 years after the first film debuted!

The 59-year-old actress stepped out for a panel for the upcoming sequel during the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

While speaking on stage, Jamie Lee reflected on her role in the film.

“Laurie Strode is the greatest part I’ll ever get to play,” Jamie Lee said.

She continued, “The idea that when I’m kissing 60 years old, that when I was 19 years old on the streets of Los Angeles we made this movie…and now 40 years later we’re at Comic-Con announcing a new movie in 2018, it is mind-blowing, and I am privileged.”

Also pictured inside: Jamie Lee stopping by the IMDB lounge and SiriusXM’s studio.

Just Jared on Facebook
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 01
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 02
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 03
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 04
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 05
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 06
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 07
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 08
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 09
jamie lee curtis brings halloween to comic con 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Jamie Lee Curtis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr