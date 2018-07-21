Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on Her Greatest Role at Comic-Con

Jamie Lee Curtis is bringing Halloween to Comic-Con, 40 years after the first film debuted!

The 59-year-old actress stepped out for a panel for the upcoming sequel during the convention on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

While speaking on stage, Jamie Lee reflected on her role in the film.

“Laurie Strode is the greatest part I’ll ever get to play,” Jamie Lee said.

She continued, “The idea that when I’m kissing 60 years old, that when I was 19 years old on the streets of Los Angeles we made this movie…and now 40 years later we’re at Comic-Con announcing a new movie in 2018, it is mind-blowing, and I am privileged.”

Also pictured inside: Jamie Lee stopping by the IMDB lounge and SiriusXM’s studio.