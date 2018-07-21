Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 7:06 pm

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, & Amber Heard Debut 'Aquaman' Trailer at Comic-Con!

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, & Amber Heard Debut 'Aquaman' Trailer at Comic-Con!

Jason Momoa is joined by his blonde bombshell co-stars Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard as they promoted their movie Aquaman at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The stars were joined by fellow cast members Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and director James Wan at the event where they debuted the first trailer for their highly anticipated movie – and you can check it out here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa

After their panel discussion, the cast signed autographs for the crowds of fans.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21.

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Dior dress. Amber‘s dress is by Elie Saab.

15+ pictures inside of the cast at the panel…
