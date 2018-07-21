Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Jerry O'Connell & Rebecca Romijn Couple Up at Comic-Con!

Jerry O'Connell & Rebecca Romijn Couple Up at Comic-Con!

Husband and wife duo Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn pose for a photo while attending a panel for The Death of Superman during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The co-stars were joined by fellow castmates Christopher Gorham and Jason O’Mara to talk about their new animated film.

Jerry voices the role of Superman while Rebecca plays his love interest Lois Lane. Christopher takes on the role of The Flash and Jason is the voice of Batman.

The Death of Superman will be released on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital on July 24.
