Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 5:16 pm

Johnny Depp Stops By Comic-Con in Character as Grindelwald Alongside 'Fantastic Beasts' Cast!

Johnny Depp Stops By Comic-Con in Character as Grindelwald Alongside 'Fantastic Beasts' Cast!

Johnny Depp appears on stage as his character Grindelwald to debut the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald during day three of 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 55-year-old actor surprised fans with his appearance at the event and he joined co-stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim.

The cast members were asked what they would do with magical powers if they had them in real life.

“Impeach Trump,” Zoe said. “I’ll take impeachment, but we could go further than that.”

“I’d destroy the patriarchy,” Ezra, who was dressed in a sexy Toadette costume, replied.

Make sure to watch the trailer that was debuted during the panel!
Just Jared on Facebook
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 01
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 02
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 03
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 04
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 05
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 06
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 07
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 08
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 09
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 10
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 11
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 12
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 13
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 14
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 15
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 16
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 17
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 18
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 19
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 20
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 21
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 22
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 23
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 24
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 25
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 26
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 27
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 28
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 29
johnny depp fantastic beasts cast comic con 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, fantastic beasts, Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset was reportedly arrested for two felonies - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is set to star in a Cats movie musical - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Paul's daughter is the cutest cosplayer - TooFab
  • A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Joey King has great first kiss advice - Just Jared Jr