Johnny Depp Stops By Comic-Con in Character as Grindelwald Alongside 'Fantastic Beasts' Cast!

Johnny Depp appears on stage as his character Grindelwald to debut the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald during day three of 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 55-year-old actor surprised fans with his appearance at the event and he joined co-stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, and Claudia Kim.

The cast members were asked what they would do with magical powers if they had them in real life.

“Impeach Trump,” Zoe said. “I’ll take impeachment, but we could go further than that.”

“I’d destroy the patriarchy,” Ezra, who was dressed in a sexy Toadette costume, replied.

Make sure to watch the trailer that was debuted during the panel!