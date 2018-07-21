Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 10:21 pm

Jonathan Gold Dead - Pulitzer Prize-Winning LA Food Writer Dies at 57

Jonathan Gold Dead - Pulitzer Prize-Winning LA Food Writer Dies at 57

Pulitzer-Prize winning food critic for the Los Angeles Times Jonathan Gold has sadly passed away. He was 57-year-old.

Jonathan‘s wife Laurie Ochoa – the arts and entertainment editor for the LA Timesconfirmed the news to the outlet, saying that he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday (July 21).

Jonathan was first diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.

After more than four decades writing in the industry, in 2007 Jonathan became the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism for his work with the L.A. Weekly.

Our thoughts go out with Jonathan’s loved ones at this time.
