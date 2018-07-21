Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 10:49 pm

Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Promote Their New Show 'Manifest' at Comic-Con

Josh Dallas & Melissa Roxburgh Promote Their New Show 'Manifest' at Comic-Con

Josh Dallas hits the red carpet alongside his co-star Melissa Roxburgh as they promote their upcoming show Manifest at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The 39-year-old former Once Upon a Time star looked handsome in a red and black printed shirt while the 25-year-old actress rocked a white blouse and leather teal pants as they stepped out for the event.

Here’s the synopsis for Manifest: “a plane disappears from radar and returns five years later after being untraceable and presumed lost at sea. No time has passed for those on the plane, but for their loved ones at home, a long five years have gone by. The series follows their personal lives as well as the larger mystery and purpose that is their destiny,” according to Deadline.

Manifest premieres on Monday, September 24 on NBC.

Check out the first trailer for Manifest below!

