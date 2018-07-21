Sat, 21 July 2018 at 2:22 pm
Khloe Kardashian Thinks She'll Get a Nose Job One Day
Khloe Kardashian exits the Hush Lounge after playing poker with Scott Disick on Friday afternoon (July 20) in Hollywood.
The 34-year-old reality star opened up on Instagram that day about one of her insecurities, which she thinks she’ll get fixed one day.
A fan commented on her photo, “Did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring.”
Khloe replied and said, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.” Very honest!
Photos: Backgrid Posted to: Khloe Kardashian
