Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

Dave Bautista Speaks Out with Support for James Gunn

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

M. Night Shyamalan Debuts First 'Glass' Trailer - Watch Now!

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 2:22 pm

Khloe Kardashian Thinks She'll Get a Nose Job One Day

Khloe Kardashian Thinks She'll Get a Nose Job One Day

Khloe Kardashian exits the Hush Lounge after playing poker with Scott Disick on Friday afternoon (July 20) in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old reality star opened up on Instagram that day about one of her insecurities, which she thinks she’ll get fixed one day.

A fan commented on her photo, “Did she get her nose done or just really fleeky contouring.”

Khloe replied and said, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.” Very honest!
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian out with scott disick 01
khloe kardashian out with scott disick 02
khloe kardashian out with scott disick 03
khloe kardashian out with scott disick 04
khloe kardashian out with scott disick 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset was reportedly arrested for two felonies - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is set to star in a Cats movie musical - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Paul's daughter is the cutest cosplayer - TooFab
  • A Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Joey King has great first kiss advice - Just Jared Jr