KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, & Cole Sprouse Bring 'Riverdale' to Comic-Con!

The cast of Riverdale are spilling details about season three at the 2018 Comic-Con!

Cast members KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch attended the event promote the upcoming season of their hit show on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of KJ Apa

Fellow cast members at the Comic-Con included Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, and Madchen Amick.

Season three of Riverdale premieres on Wednesday, October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.

20+ pictures inside of the Riverdale cast at the event…