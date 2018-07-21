Kristen Bell & Ted Danson Promote 'The Good Place' Season 3 at Comic-Con

Kristen Bell hits the red carpet as she attends the panel discussion for The Good Place at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress rocked a chic red suit for the event as she was joined on the red carpet by her co-star Ted Danson.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell

Fellow The Good Place cast members Marc Evan Jackson, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, Jameela Jamila, and Manny Jacinto also attended the event.

The Good Place season three premieres on Thursday, Sept. 27 on NBC.

15+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…