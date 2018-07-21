Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 6:27 pm

Lauren Alaina is Engaged to Longtime Love Alex Hopkins!

Lauren Alaina is Engaged to Longtime Love Alex Hopkins!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins!

The 23-year-old country singer and American Idol alum and her longtime boyfriend, also 23, will be tying the knot, as she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (July 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lauren Alaina

“Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins,” she captioned a cute photo of the duo kissing as she puts her ring on display. “WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. 💍❤️.”

Alex captioned the same pic, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins. 📸@jsrandall.”

The two have been dating since 2012 when they were both 17 years old.

Congrats, you two!
Credit: Mike Coppola; Photos: Getty
