Lauren Alaina is Engaged to Longtime Love Alex Hopkins!

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins!

The 23-year-old country singer and American Idol alum and her longtime boyfriend, also 23, will be tying the knot, as she revealed on Instagram on Saturday (July 21).

“Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it. #HoppilyEverHopkins @_alex_hopkins,” she captioned a cute photo of the duo kissing as she puts her ring on display. “WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. 💍❤️.”

Alex captioned the same pic, “Ladies and gentleman, may I present to you for the first time, the future Mrs. Lauren Hopkins. 📸@jsrandall.”

The two have been dating since 2012 when they were both 17 years old.

Congrats, you two!