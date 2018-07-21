'Legends of Tomorrow' Cast Teams Up for Comic-Con 2018!

The cast of Legends of Tomorrow joins forces at 2018 Comic-Con!

The group stepped out for the DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Press Line during the convention held at Hilton Bayfront on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

Caity Lotz posed alongside Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Courtney Ford, Matt Ryan, Nick Zano, Brandon Routh, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe, and Dominic Purcell.

“#squadgoals prepare for an onslaught of comic con photos,” Caity captioned the Instagram pic below.

At the event, it was announced that Ramona Young and Tom Wilson will be joining the cast for season four, Ramona as series regular Alaska Yu and Tom in a recurring role as Nate’s father.

Season four of Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on October 22 on The CW!

A post shared by CAITY LOTZ (@caitylotz) on Jul 21, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

