Lindsay Lohan in Talks for New Reality Show on MTV!

Lindsay Lohan is returning to TV!

The 32-year-old actress has teamed up with producers Bunim/Murray for a reality show that will reportedly heading to MTV, Deadline reports.

The show will be following Lindsay and the staff of her Lohan Beach House – which she recently opened in Mykonos, Greece.

Bunim/Murray have produced hit reality shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Real World, and Project Runway.

The title of the show and release date have not been released yet.