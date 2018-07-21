Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 11:11 pm

Lindsay Lohan in Talks for New Reality Show on MTV!

Lindsay Lohan is returning to TV!

The 32-year-old actress has teamed up with producers Bunim/Murray for a reality show that will reportedly heading to MTV, Deadline reports.

The show will be following Lindsay and the staff of her Lohan Beach House – which she recently opened in Mykonos, Greece.

Bunim/Murray have produced hit reality shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Real World, and Project Runway.

The title of the show and release date have not been released yet.
