Sat, 21 July 2018 at 5:00 am

Mayim Bialik & Kunal Nayyar Suprise Fans During 'Big Bang Theory' Comic-Con Panel

Mayim Bialik & Kunal Nayyar Suprise Fans During 'Big Bang Theory' Comic-Con Panel

Big Bang Theory fans were in for a treat at Comic-Con!

During the show’s Writer’s Room panel, Mayim Bialik and Kunal Nayyar surprised the audience on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

After Mayim and Kunal joined the panel, the writers teased what they have planned for the upcoming season, including Amy and Sheldon’s relationship!

“We do know that Amy and Sheldon ultimately have children but we don’t know if that will be seen in Big Bang Theory,” writer Steve Holland said.

The rest of the team added that this season will feature a connection to Young Sheldon. An adult version of Tam Nguyen, Sheldon’s childhood friend seen on the show, will make an appearance!
Photos: Getty
