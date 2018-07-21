Millie Bobby Brown & 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Cast Debut Trailer at Comic-Con - WATCH NOW!

The first trailer for the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters has officially been released!

The cast – including Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Michael Dougherty, Thomas Middleditch, and O’Shea Jackson Jr – debuted the trailer while promoting the movie at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The movie is a sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla – and also stars Kyle Chandler, Sally Hawkins, Bradley Whitford, Charles Dance, Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters on May 31, 2019.

Watch the trailer below!