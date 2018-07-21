Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 12:42 am

Riz Ahmed Confirmed to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom' During Comic-Con!

Riz Ahmed Confirmed to Join Tom Hardy in 'Venom' During Comic-Con!

Riz Ahmed is joining Tom Hardy in his upcoming flick Venom!

The co-stars took the stage to make the announcement during Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

In addition to the news that Riz would be playing Riot, director Ruben Fleischer opened up about the flick.

“We’re definitely planning a huge world with this Venom story and we want to be able to satisfy our own desires and the desires of fans to explore all of the characters in the film,” Ruben explained.

He added, “There are other villains in the movie too – we’re definitely planning a big world with these characters.”

Venom hits theaters on October 5th.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hardy

