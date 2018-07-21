Shameik Moore & Jake Johnson Bring Their Animated 'Spider-Man' Film to Comic-Con!

Jake Johnson and Shameik Moore pose with their action figures while attending the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse panel during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The guys were joined for the panel by co-star Hailee Steinfeld.

Jake is voicing the role of Peter Parker in the animated film while Shameik plays Miles Morales, the new Spider-Man. Hailee is playing Gwen Stacy.

During the panel it was confirmed that Nicolas Cage has joined the cast as Spider-Man Noir, Kimiko Glenn will voice Peni Parker, and John Mulaney will play Spider-Ham.

“Miles’ story takes place in an alternate dimension to our own,” producer Phil Lord said during the panel (via EW). “The Spider-Verse is basically all of these alternate ways of telling this story and all these different people that experience it. The thought of this movie was, what if those different stories intersect? How would it shake them up? What would happen if these people met?”