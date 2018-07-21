Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 11:45 pm

Stephen Amell & 'Arrow' Co-Stars Debut Season 7 First Look at Comic-Con - Watch Now!

Stephen Amell & 'Arrow' Co-Stars Debut Season 7 First Look at Comic-Con - Watch Now!

Stephen Amell is all smiles as he joins Arrow co-stars Colton Haynes and Emily Bett Rickards at the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (July 21) in the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego, Calif.

The stars were joined at the event’s press festivities alongside fellow cast members David Ramsey, Echo Kellum, Rick Gonzalez, and Juliana Harkavy as they shared some details about the upcoming seventh season of their hit show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Stephen Amell

During their panel discussion, the cast debuted the first trailer for the upcoming season!

Season seven of Arrow premieres Monday, October 15 on The CW.

Watch the trailer below!

Also pictured inside: Colton Haynes attending the BuzzFeed Presents: SPELLS & SPIRITS Conjured By The CW Charmed Party on Friday night (July 20) at the Altitude Sky Lounge in San Diego, Calif.
