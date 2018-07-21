Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 4:35 pm

Stephen Moyer, Dylan Bruce, & Other 'Warriors' Team Up at Comic-Con 2018!

Stephen Moyer, Dylan Bruce, & Other 'Warriors' Team Up at Comic-Con 2018!

Stephen Moyer and Dylan Bruce appear on stage while attending Entertainment Weekly‘s Brave Warriors panel held during day two of 2018 Comic-Con on Friday (July 20) in San Diego, Calif.

The actors, who star on The Gifted and Midnight, Texas respectively, were joined on the panel by NightflyersEoin Macken, Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Wong, Magnum PI‘s Jay Hernandez, Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis, and Salvation‘s Santiago Cabrera.

Make sure to check out EW for all the fun details from the panel.

35+ pictures inside of the guys appearing at Comic-Con…


Photos: Getty
