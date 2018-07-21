Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 8:43 pm

'Supergirl' Adds First Transgender Superhero on Television!

'Supergirl' Adds First Transgender Superhero on Television!

Supergirl is making history after casting TV’s very first transgender superhero!

Melissa Benoist and her co-stars made the announcement at the Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A during 2018 Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

She was joined on stage by Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, and transgender activist and actress Nicole Maines, who made a surprise appearance during the panel!

Nicole will play Nia Nal, aka Dreamer, “the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl),” Deadline reports.

Supergirl will also add April Parker Jones as series regular Colonel Haley and David Ajala in the recurring role of Manchester Black.

Season four of Supergirl will premiere on October 14 on The CW!

FYI: Melissa is wearing Zimmermann.

25+ pictures inside of Melissa Benoist and more at the event…

