Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sat, 21 July 2018 at 11:09 am

Taylor Swift‘s reputation Stadium Tour is on track to be one of the most successful concert tours of all time and she keeps breaking records left and right.

The 28-year-old entertainer is making history with her New York-area shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (The stadium is located minutes outside of New York City)

Taylor kicked off her shows at the venue on Friday (July 20) and she is performing there three times this weekend. She is the first female artist to play three consecutive shows across both Giant and MetLife Stadiums.

After Sunday’s performance, the only artists to have performed six times at MetLife Stadium will be Taylor and New Jersey natives Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen.

There are still limited tickets available for the Saturday and Sunday night shows, so get a seat for these history-making shows before they’re completely sold out!
  • yeaaaayado

    lol Just Jared, how much does Taylor’s PR team pay you for these posts?

    lol Just Jared, how much does Taylor’s PR team pay you for these posts?

    lol Just Jared, how much does Taylor’s PR team pay you for these posts?

  • Rom H

    why what is wrong with the post?

  • Joseph Tremitiedi

    Taylor is a true talent of this generation. She deserves every success she gets. I’m so excited to see her tonight.
    #BigReputation