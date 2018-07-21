Top Stories
Sat, 21 July 2018 at 3:21 pm

Taylor Swift Wears Her Love for New York City on Her Sleeve

Taylor Swift Wears Her Love for New York City on Her Sleeve

Taylor Swift is putting her love for the Big Apple on display!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer was seen exiting her place ahead of night two of her Reputation Tour shows in New Jersey on Saturday (July 21) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

She wore a pink “New York City” hoodie with ripped denim shorts, leopard-print glitter booties, a black backpack purse, and of course, red lipstick.

Taylor smiled at fans and photographers as she headed to her SUV.

She’ll take the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford again tonight and tomorrow night before heading to Foxborough, Mass. ICYMI, find out how Taylor‘s making history with her New Jersey shows.

15+ pictures inside of Taylor Swift stepping out in NYC…

taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 01
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 02
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 03
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 04
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 05
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 06
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 07
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 08
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 09
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 10
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 11
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 12
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 13
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 14
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 15
taylor swift flashes more leopard print ahead of second reputation tour show new jersey 16

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift

