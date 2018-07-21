Taylor Swift Wears Her Love for New York City on Her Sleeve

Taylor Swift is putting her love for the Big Apple on display!

The 28-year-old “Delicate” singer was seen exiting her place ahead of night two of her Reputation Tour shows in New Jersey on Saturday (July 21) in New York City.

She wore a pink “New York City” hoodie with ripped denim shorts, leopard-print glitter booties, a black backpack purse, and of course, red lipstick.

Taylor smiled at fans and photographers as she headed to her SUV.

She’ll take the stage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford again tonight and tomorrow night before heading to Foxborough, Mass. ICYMI, find out how Taylor‘s making history with her New Jersey shows.

