Zachary Levi Unveils Super Fun 'Shazam' Trailer at Comic-Con

Zachary Levi appears on stage to talk about his upcoming movie Shazam during day three of the 2018 Comic-Con on Saturday (July 21) in San Diego, Calif.

The 37-year-old actor was joined on the panel by his young co-stars Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Here is the upcoming movie’s synopsis: We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid (Angel) can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

The highly anticipated movie hits theaters on April 5, 2019.

Zachary, Jack, and Asher stopped by SiriusXM’s EW Radio that day as well!