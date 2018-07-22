Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Bring Daughter Jagger to Petite 'n Pretty Launch

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross pose for a photo with their adorable daughter Jagger while attending the launch of beauty brand Petite ‘n Pretty on Saturday (July 21) at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer is returning to reality television in a show with Evan and her sister Jessica Simpson recently said she’s shocked by the news.

“She did a reality show [before], so I was shocked that she said yes to it, because it’s like you’re mic-ed for everything,” Jessica told ET. “[I asked her], ‘Wait, are you sure you want everything to be out there?’ And she’s like, Yeah, I’m really confident.’ That’s what you have to have when you’re doing reality, you know? You have to be confident in who you are and what you’re standing for, and I think she is.”

“So much fun @petitenpretty PARTY!! Beautiful makeup and cupcakes with my girl!” Ashlee captioned the below video on her Instagram account.