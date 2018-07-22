Top Stories
Nicole Scherzinger &amp; Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Nicole Scherzinger & Grigor Dimitrov Pack on the PDA During Saint-Tropez Vacation!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Drake Did a Very Good Deed for Some Very Lucky People!

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 9:37 pm

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Bring Daughter Jagger to Petite 'n Pretty Launch

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Bring Daughter Jagger to Petite 'n Pretty Launch

Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross pose for a photo with their adorable daughter Jagger while attending the launch of beauty brand Petite ‘n Pretty on Saturday (July 21) at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer is returning to reality television in a show with Evan and her sister Jessica Simpson recently said she’s shocked by the news.

“She did a reality show [before], so I was shocked that she said yes to it, because it’s like you’re mic-ed for everything,” Jessica told ET. “[I asked her], ‘Wait, are you sure you want everything to be out there?’ And she’s like, Yeah, I’m really confident.’ That’s what you have to have when you’re doing reality, you know? You have to be confident in who you are and what you’re standing for, and I think she is.”

“So much fun @petitenpretty PARTY!! Beautiful makeup and cupcakes with my girl!” Ashlee captioned the below video on her Instagram account.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 01
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 02
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 03
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 04
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 05
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 06
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 07
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 08
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 09
ashlee simpson evan ross petite n pretty launch 10

Photos: Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson, Celebrity Babies, Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Find out who 50 Cent is feuding with on social media - TMZ
  • Debby Ryan opens up about her friendship with the Sprouse twins - Just Jared Jr
  • This original Legally Blonde star has high hopes for the third movie - TooFab
  • The Man in the High Castle is coming back to Amazon for a fourth season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This hit Freeform show has been renewed for a second season - Just Jared Jr