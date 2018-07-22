Austin Nichols & Girlfriend Hassie Harrison Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple!

Austin Nichols looks handsome on the red carpet while posing with girlfriend Hassie Harrison at the 2018 SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday night (July 21) in Laguna Beach, Calif.

This is the first time that the 38-year-old actor has walked a red carpet with Hassie!

Austin took to Instagram to talk to his fans about the cause. He wrote, “The Ocean is a place that is dear to me. Let’s all do our best to protect it. Follow @oceana and read The Perfect Protein by Andy Sharpless.”

Coincidentally, Austin‘s last post on Instagram before that one was about the ocean too. He wrote, “My nephew and nieces call me Uncle Ocean. Really because my niece Ella couldn’t pronounce Austin and she said ocean. But it’s also where I feel most like me.”