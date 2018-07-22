Sun, 22 July 2018 at 8:37 am
Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Make Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Their Relationship!
Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul are making their first official appearance on the red carpet as a couple after confirming their relationship earlier this month!
The pair stopped by EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.
Earlier that same day, Chloe and Logan were seen together at another Comic-Con event!
Check out the photos of the couple on the red carpet together in the gallery…
