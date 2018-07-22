Top Stories
Taylor Swift Makes History with Her N.J. Shows on 'reputation Stadium Tour'

Sarah Palin Reacts to Bristol's Casting on 'Teen Mom'

Sun, 22 July 2018 at 8:37 am

Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul Make Red Carpet Debut After Confirming Their Relationship!

Chloe Bennet and Logan Paul are making their first official appearance on the red carpet as a couple after confirming their relationship earlier this month!

The pair stopped by EW’s 2018 Comic-Con Bash on Saturday night (July 21) at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logan Paul

Earlier that same day, Chloe and Logan were seen together at another Comic-Con event!

Check out the photos of the couple on the red carpet together in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
